Scottish Athletics Masters World Championship coming to Clay County in 2024

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Foundation for Scottish Athletics, Inc., based in Jacksonville has been awarded the 2024 Scottish Athletics Masters World Championship by the Scottish Masters Athletics International, according to a release.

The championship — scheduled for Oct. 5-6, 2024, at the Clay County Fairgrounds — will feature up to 150 athletes from around the world competing in nine events, including the famous Caber Toss, to win the title of World Champion in their respective age divisions.

“In past years, the Scottish Athletics Masters World Championship was held in locations around the globe including Neuendorf, Switzerland; Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada; Hafnarfjörður, Iceland; and now here in Green Cove Springs, Florida!” a release said.

In addition to the sports events, the two-day event will feature a Celtic festival showcasing Celtic music, food, and vendors.

The event also welcomes McTavish Spirits, the official bourbon for the 2024 Masters World Championship. The famous Scottish author and actor Graham McTavish is known for his performances in popular movies and TV shows such as Outlander, The Hobbit trilogy, Preacher, and many more.

