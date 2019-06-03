11 women arrested during sting at SOS Gentlemen's Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Eleven women were arrested after an investigation into complaints of prostitution and adult entertainment violations at the SOS Gentlemen's Club on Jacksonville's Westside.

News4Jax has obtained 10 of the 11 booking photos, which are pictured above. The women, who were arrested early Saturday morning, include:

Anisa Halliburton: Charged with allowing nude or semi-nude entertainment where alcohol is served

Dawn Evans: Charged with offer, commit or engage in prostitution or assignation

Jasmine Carlson: Charged with allowing nude or semi-nude entertainment where alcohol is served

Lauren Luna: Charged with offer, commit or engage in prostitution or assignation

Makala Davis: Charged with violation of adult entertainment code

Marissa Marin: Charged with allowing nude or semi-nude entertainment where alcohol is served

Melissa Foster: Charged with simulating sexual activity

Michelle Gause: Charged with simulating sexual activity

Patricia Johns: Charged with allowing exposure of private parts in establishment serving alcohol

Pauline Sims: Charged with allowing nude or semi-nude entertainment where alcohol is served

Shanika Sanders: Charged with soliciting for prostitution

These arrests were made less than a month after an undercover sting at the Gate Gentleman's Club. In April, four women were arrested after an operation at the Centerfold Lounge on Philips Highway.

