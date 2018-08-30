Candy Apple Cafe closing for good; Sweet Pete's still to reopen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Candy Apple Cafe, which operates in the Sweet Pete's candy store building in downtown Jacksonville, has closed its doors for good, the restaurant's owners announced Thursday afternoon.

Jennifer and Liz Earnest posted to the restaurant's Facebook page that the two months of repairs the building is currently undergoing has been too much for the bottom line, and financially they can't reopen Oct. 1, when Sweet Pete's is set to again open its doors.

The businesses occupy a 115-year-old building at the corner of Hogan and Duval streets, just across from Hemming Park.

They have been shuttered since Aug. 10 because of condensation caused by heavy rains, according to a report from the Jax Daily Record.

Sweet Pete's owners have adamantly said they will reopen, adding that "new and exciting things (are) happening in the building."

Jennifer and Liz Earnest said on Facebook that they are "deeply saddened" by the closing of the "out-of-the-box restaurant in the hear of our city's urban core."

"Unfortunately, we are simply unable to overcome the revenue losses we have incurred as a result of the prolonged closure of the building. We are proud of what we built: the food, the drinks, the memories, and especially the team of loyal employees and guests who made it all possible."

They thanked their supporters and said they hope to serve them "through one of our other ventures."

The repairs needed for the buliding include removing and replacing the third-floor insulation, fixing the ventilation system, painting the building's exterior, resealing windows and refinishing floors.

