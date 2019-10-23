Bill approved for funds to hire attorney for JEA privatization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville City Council voted Tuesday night to approve a bill that sets aside $1.8 million to hire an independent attorney to help review the sale of JEA.

There was a floor amendment that would have lowered the cost from $1.8 million to $500,000. That amendment failed.

JEA has moved to its negotiations phase with nine business groups that are interested in buying the utility. JEA is keeping the negations secret until a company is selected.

The City Council is also expected to consider a resolution that opposes a plan to make Duval County's school superintendent an elected position.

Additionally, Duval County passed an agreement known as The Fire Watch. It's a coordinated effort between the City of Jacksonville and the counties of Baker, Clay, Nassau and St. Johns to put an end to veteran suicides in the region. The Fire Watch will coordinate an effort to organize existing resources to combat the veteran suicide epidemic.

News4Jax reporter Jenese Harris is at the meeting.

