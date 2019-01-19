Dashcam video captures 2 rummaging through man's car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert on Jacksonville's Southside, where dashcam video captured two people rummaging through a man's car.

Fortunately, John Sample told News4Jax, nothing of value was taken, only some change, from his car parked outside his home inside a gated condominium complex off R.G. Skinner Parkway, just east of Interstate 295.

Sample said he took the dashcam video, which clearly shows two young men going through the center console of his car, to police Friday morning.

"I came out to my car this morning and I realized that all the items that were in my dashboard and center console were all kind of strewn out in the car," he said Friday. "It kind of led me to believe somebody had been in my car."

Sample said his neighbor also reported her car was burglarized overnight.

"I think, living in a gated community, a lot of people get the presumption of protection with that," Sample said. "The reality is anyone can come in at any time, so you should have your items locked up at all times."

Sample said his car was unlocked. It’s unclear whether his neighbor's car was unlocked, as well.

According to Sample, he and his neighbor are filed under one police report.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the video is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

