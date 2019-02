JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have released photos of a person they believe has information on a recent homicide in Jacksonville and that person's vehicle, a Toyota RAV4 with Michigan license plate number DNV5811.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as not said what homicide might be involved.

If you know who this is or where this vehicle is located, police asked you to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

