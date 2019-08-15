Driver accused in deadly DUI crash pleads guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in 2017 pleaded guilty Thursday to DUI manslaughter.

Joseph Wooten was charged with DUI in the hit-and-run crash after surveillance video showed him drinking at a bar for three hours before the deadly crash.

Investigators said Wooten also admitted to drinking at a bar and taking Lortab, a narcotic, before the crash.

At one point, Wooten told police his girlfriend showed up. They appeared to be arguing in the video.

Authorities said Wooten hit Kirk, who was walking along West Beaver Street, and then left the scene.

Wooten will be sentenced Monday. He faces anywhere from four years to 30 years in prison.

