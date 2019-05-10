Woman accused of causing March crash that killed bicyclist

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Amber Borden, left, who is accused of leaving the scene of a March crash that killed Summer Black.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have charged a 21-year-old woman with hitting and killing a woman on a bicycle in March and driving away.

Police said Summer Black, 34, was riding east on Beach Boulevard near Southside Boulevard about 2:30 a.m. March 25 when she was struck from behind by a Kia, the driver of which proceeded to flee the scene. Black died of her injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a tip led them to the car, but it took an additional seven weeks for them charge the driver, Amber Borden, with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Borden is being held on $10,000 bond.

The crash that killed Black was one of a number of crashes at the intersection, which the News4Jax I-TEAM determined to be a crash hot spot in Jacksonville.

Last year, the I-TEAM found the busy Southside intersection was the second most dangerous in Duval County, with 33 crashes.

The Florida Department of Transportation has seemingly noticed. It put out warnings about the dangers at the intersection and is making some plans.

FDOT awarded a grant in January to pay for overtime traffic deployments focused on increasing bicyclist and pedestrian safety in the area of Beach Boulevard from St. Johns Bluff Road to Parental Home Road and three other areas in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.