Police search for Kia after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a car in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Beach Boulevard near Southside Boulevard.

Investigators said a vehicle traveling east on Beach Boulevard struck a bicyclist in the right, eastbound lane of Beach Boulevard from behind. Police said the bicyclist, who they identified as 34-year-old Summer Black, died.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver of the vehicle, described as being a 2011-2015 brown Kia Rio, did not stop and continued east. Police said the car would have front bumper, hood and possible windshield damage.

Sunday's crash was the latest in a number of crashes at the intersection, which the News4Jax I-TEAM determined to be a crash hotspot in Jacksonville. On Monday, News4Jax spoke with people who travel through it often.

One unnamed pedestrian said it looks "menacing" to walk through. One unnamed driver said it's a "very bad" intersection.

"Too dangerous," the driver said. "People speed through, try and catch the light. I see a wreck almost every week."

That's why Dale Parker, who was riding a bike, wasn't shocked when he learned about Sunday's crash

"I keep track of it mainly because I’m a rider myself and this is my main mode of transportation," Parker said. "I made it a point yesterday to pray for her at my church and her family."

Last year, the I-TEAM found the busy Southside intersection was the second most dangerous in Duval County, with 33 crashes.

The Florida Department of Transportation has seemingly noticed. It put out warnings about the dangers at the intersection and is making some plans.

On April 1, the FDOT is holding a public meeting at the Regency Square Branch Library from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to discuss revamping the intersection. FDOT officials will discuss everything from the construction of new traffic signals to bypass lanes and improvements in the medians -- all of which are things that locals like Parker think would help improve safety.

VIEW: Flyer about public hearing on proposed changes to Beach Boulevard

In the meantime, police ask anyone with information Sunday's crash or who recognizes the vehicle involved to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

