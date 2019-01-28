State grant funds JSO bicyclist, pedestrian safety deployments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation in conjunction with the Institute of Police Technology and Management awarded a $32,256 grant specifically to pay for overtime traffic deployments focused on increasing bicyclist and pedestrian safety.

The deployments will take place starting February through mid-May in four high-traffic areas prone to motor vehicle crashes involving pedestrians, cyclists and motorcycles, with the goal of reducing crashes and fatalities.

The deployments, conducted by traffic officers, will include enforcement and citizen/driver education regarding impaired and distracted driving and overall roadway safety. The agency will collect data on the deployments for submission to FDOT/IPTM.

A minimum one deployment will take place per week at one of the locations below. At least one deployment is scheduled to take place at each location every month.

Beach Boulevard from St. Johns Bluff Road to Parental Home Road

103rd Street from Firestone Road to Chafee Road

University Blvd W. from St. Augustine Road to Beach Boulevard

Edgewood Avenue N./Cassat Avenue from Commonwealth Avenue to Plymouth Street

