FHP: Drugs, money among contraband seized from Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Multiple people have been charged and numerous items of contraband were seized from a Jacksonville home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP's Bureau of Criminal Intelligence and Investigations executed a search warrant Thursday at a private residence in Jacksonville. Troopers said the warrant was obtained after months of extensive investigation and surveillance tactics regarding the alleged illegal practices of drug distribution and activity.

Members of FHP's Tactical Response Team assisted in the execution of the warrant and apprehension of several people without incident, officials said.

Numerous items of contraband were seized from the household and surrounding property. According to the Highway Patrol, items seized included:

61.1 grams of methamphetamine

3.1 grams of powder cocaine

12.2 grams of crack cocaine

10.2 grams of illegal cannabis

9.6 grams of mixed narcotics

1.9 grams of fentanyl

Numerous illegal prescriptions

5.5 grams of an active cut agent

$17,390.10 of U.S. currency

$1,800 of counterfeit U.S. currency

Counterfeiting machine

Methamphetamine cooking equipment

Other related contraband

Troopers said Joshua Robinson, 35; Kevon Belsches, 32; and Jarvis Williams, 30; were charged with numerous felony drug charges and other criminal charges.

Two other people at the home were released after being interviewed by authorities, according to the Highway Patrol.

"This investigation was a product of an extensive investigation and great teamwork by several agencies to remove several career criminals and dangerous substances from the streets of our community," the FHP said in its news release about "Operation Brent Street."

