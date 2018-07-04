Grandma: False info released about man jailed in transgender shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The grandmother of a man jailed in connection to the shooting of a transgender woman claims the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released information about her grandson that is misleading and false.

Cory Fisher-Thompson, 25, is jailed and charged with attempted murder in the June 8 shooting that involved a trangender woman shot multiple times on West 29th Street. The Sheriff's Office said the two were in an on-again off-again relationship.

Elaine Thompson said she has spoken in jail with her grandson, Fisher-Thompson, and questioned him about the relationship.

"He (Fisher-Thompson) said, 'No. What you mean a relationship? It's just a drug thing,'" Elaine Thompson told News4Jax. "He said, 'I know this person because I sold them cocaine.'"

Elaine Thompson said she went on to ask Fisher-Thompson, "Did you shoot anyone? He tells me, no, he didn't shoot anybody."

Court records show Fisher-Thompson had been previously convicted on cocaine and marijuana charges.

News4Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in reference to the grandmother's claims. A spokesperson released a statement reading in part:

Besides what is released, there is nothing further to release. The case is an active investigation until discovery. I can assure you the details we released are accurate and correct.

News4Jax also reached out to Fisher-Thompson's attorney. The attorney did not respond Tuesday evening.

