Ex charged in Jacksonville transgender woman's shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An ex-boyfriend is charged with attempted murder in the shooting last month of a transgender woman in Northwest Jacksonville, authorities said Monday.

Cory Fisher-Thompson, 35, was booked Friday into the Duval County jail on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said Fisher-Thompson, who was involved in an off-again off-again relationship with the victim for two years, shot the victim June 8 following an unspecified dispute.

The victim, whose name News4Jax is not releasing, was found with multiple gunshot wounds near West 29th Street and north Lee Street about 4:15 a.m. that morning.

Police said the shooting victim, one of four transgender women shot in Jacksonville since February, was expected to recover from her wounds.

No arrests have been announced yet in any of the other attacks.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.