Jacksonville City Council approves new name for Jaguars' stadium

Wikimedia Commons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday night approved changing the name of the home of the Jaguars from EverBank Field to TIAA Bank Field.

The renaming passed with a 18-0 vote. Councilman Greg Anderson abstained because he works for TIAA Bank.

EverBank was bought by TIAA Direct last year, prompting an adjustment to the EverBank Field moniker.

The change, which has already been approved by the Jaguars, will begin in the 2018-19 season.

RELATED: Jaguars to play in TIAA Bank Field beginning next season | Jaguars fans roast name change for EverBank Field on social media | Many names, faces of Jacksonville's football stadium

“We’re excited for our relationship with EverBank to not only continue, but grow under the new name of TIAA Bank,” Jaguars President Mark Lamping said in a statement issued last month. “They have been a fantastic corporate partner for many years, sharing our mutual commitment to the betterment of the First Coast community. We’re grateful for their long-term commitment to the Jaguars and to the city of Jacksonville.”

There's no word on when the stadium signs will be altered, how much that will cost or who will foot that bill. A company spokeswoman said the stadium's new signs will be in place for opening day.

The current stadium, which was built on the site of the old Gator Bowl, opened in 1995 as Jacksonville Municipal Stadium. Two years later, Alltel paid $6.2 million for naming rights for 10 years, and it was known as Alltel Stadium when Jacksonville hosted Super Bowl XXXIX.

EverBank acquired the naming rights in 2010 for $3 million per year. The deal was renewed for $43 million over 10 years after the 2014 season.

The transition to TIAA Bank Field is simply a continuation of the same naming rights contract negotiated with EverBank that will continue through 2024.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.