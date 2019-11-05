Jacksonville Landing to be demolished by late May 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A permit has been issued that clears the Jacksonville Landing for demolition.

James Croft, the assistant director of public affairs, told the Jacksonville Daily Record the demolition is scheduled to be completed by June. The permit was issued Monday.

Interior demolition has been underway since October. Croft said exterior demolition is planned to begin by mid-November. The first structure scheduled to come down is Building B, which housed Chicago Pizza and Hooters.

The deadline set by the city gives D.H. Griffin until May 28, 2020 to destroy the 32-year-old shopping center that sits along the Northbank.

City records show taxpayers will foot the $1.074 million job. Eco Relics on Stockton Street in Riverside is selling some remnants and momentos of the riverfront mall.

You might be asking, where will the city's annual Christmas tree lighting happen? Jacksonville's big tree -- and its tens of thousands of lights -- will be on display in Hemming Park in 2019.

