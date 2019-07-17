Man arrested in murder-for-hire of mistress's rival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One day after a woman pleaded guilty to hiring someone to killed the wife of her boyfriend, Jacksonville police announced the arrest of a man they believe killed Velvet Burns.

Stephen Hand, 37, was charged with the May 9 murder. Police said they had a witness to the stabbing and Hand destroying evidence and forensic evidence placing Hand at the victim's home.

Hand has been in custody since May 29 on a violation of probation charge.

Amanda Love, 31, along with the victim's husband, Jerry Burns, 50, were arrested after Velvet Burns was found dead May 9 in the couple's Westside home.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Jerry Burns, 50, was having an affair with Love and paid her $5,000 to arrange for others to kill his wife and make it look like a burglary.

According to Love's police arrest report, she hired two men who were told they'd get more money when Jerry Burns collected on his wife's life insurance.

Hand is being held without bond in the Duval County jail. Jerry Burns is also in jail, charged with second-degree murder. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office records show Hand has numerous, including for battery.

Love is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 10.

Police have not said if they are still looking for a fourth suspect in the murder.

Crystal Strickland told News4Jax at the time that Velvet Burns (pictured, right) was her best friend. She said she found Velvet Burns' body and immediately called police when she saw the back door of the home was left open.

"Oh my gosh. That was the worst day of my life," Strickland said.

Strickland said Velvet and Jerry Burns were together for 27 years and known as a hardworking couple. She described the mother of two as a huge advocate for her kids.

"It's really hard for all of us, and we're really worried about their kids. I just can't imagine how her kids are feeling right now and our prayers go out to them," Strickland said.

