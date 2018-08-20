Police say argument, alcohol fueled fatal shooting at Arlington home

Michael Sterling Walklett is accused of fatally shooting his friend and roommate Friday night.

Within hours of a fatal shooting in Arlington, Jacksonville police arrested the 30-year-old roommate of the victim on a charge of second-degree murder.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Michael Sterling Walklett got into an argument with his longtime friend, 32-year-old Jacob Overeem, who had recently become his roommate at the home on Dalehurst Drive, north of Merrill Road.

Police said Walklett armed himself with a shotgun and shot Overeem once in the chest. According to the arrest report, Walkett attempted to apply pressure to the wound while his girlfriend called 911. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel arrived and found the victim dead.

The shooting was recorded by a neighbor's surveillance camera. Investigators also said alcohol was a factor in the crime.

Police said Walklett and his girlfriend remained at the scene. They were both detained and questioned. Walklett was arrested and booked into the Duval County jail early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.