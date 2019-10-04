Jacksonville woman pays $5, scratches-off $500K lotto jackpot

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

TALLAHASSEE - A Jacksonville woman has claimed the grand prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to a news release, she purchased the winning ticket from the Walmart Market on Merrill Road. She paid just $5 to play the $500,000 Jackpot Multiplier.

It's unclear if she chose to take the winnings as a one-time lump sum. The game's overall odds of winning are one in 4.01.

Just a week ago, there were some other Jacksonville lotto winners. A Jacksonville man took a $2 million lump sum playing the Gold Rush Classic scratch-off. A 74-year-old Jacksonville woman hit the $4.5 million jackpot playing the Florida Lotto.

