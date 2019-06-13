Woman pleads guilty to making false FEMA claim after Irma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman has pleaded guilty to disaster assistance fraud involving fraudulently obtained Federal Emergency Management Agency benefits, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Prosecutors said Kimberly Dues, 37, faces up to 30 years in federal prison and payment of restitution to the U.S. in the amount of $32,038.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General received information in November 2017 that Dues had provided false information to FEMA in order to receive disaster assistance benefits, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said the office determined that in September 2017, Dues submitted an application to FEMA for disaster assistance benefits concerning Hurricane Irma through the Individuals and Households Program.

A review of the application revealed Dues had falsely claimed that her primary residence in Jacksonville was damaged due to the hurricane, prosecutors said. Based on the purported storm damage, Dues claimed she had to relocate and was in need of disaster assistance benefits.

Because of the false statements made in her application, Dues fraudulently obtained $32,038 from FEMA, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said a sentencing date has not yet been set.

