JSO: Man steals another donation jar meant for family of slain 7-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for a man captured on surveillance video taking another donation jar intended for the family of a slain 7-year-old girl, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

At least $500 was in the donation jar stolen Sunday afternoon from La Raza Mexican Store on North Arlington Road, police said.

The next day, police said, the store realized the donation jar was missing and reviewed surveillance video, which showed a black man wearing a blue "Maple Biscuit" T-shirt walk into the store, grab the jar and then walk out.

"I never had a problem like this," Francisco Cuellar, the owner of La Raza, told News4Jax. "I'm really mad because people (are) trying to help the little girl and somebody took the money."

It's the second theft of a donation jar meant for the family of Heidy Rivas Villanueva, who was shot and killed Aug. 11 in the parking lot of a Westside strip mall.

On Saturday, Tammy Crews was arrested just hours after JSO posted surveillance video on social media showing a woman swipe a donation jar containing $600 from the counter of Tapatio Restaurant on 103rd Street. The restaurant is located in the strip mall where police said Heidy was caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

Since then, the Sheriff's Office said, Jack Hanania, founder of the Hanania Auto Group, replenished the $600 for Heidy's family.

"Your kindness matters," JSO said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who recognizes the man seen in the surveillance video below is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

