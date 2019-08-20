Jacksonville police release photos of man sought in armed robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released surveillance images of a man who it said robbed a business on Park Street.

The social media post didn't name the business or disclose when the robbery occurred. Police said the man showed a gun and the cashier complied and gave him money.

According to JSO, the man left the store with cash and merchandise. He was last seen leaving the parking lot toward Cassatt Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

