Missing man, 28, last seen Sunday leaving De Real Ting Café

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for help Friday evening tracking down a missing man who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Police said Jack Wynn, 28, was last seen leaving De Real Ting Café on West Adams St. at 2:12 a.m. Sunday.

Wynn was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue shirt and red shorts. The photo below of Wynn in shorts is the clothing he was wearing when he was last seen or heard from.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Wynn since Sunday is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Police said tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

The Sheriff's Office did not say if Wynn was in danger.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

