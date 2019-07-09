JTA driver in last week's bus crash with Amtrak train fired

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Transportation Authority has fired the bus driver involved in last week's crash with an Amtrak train, News4Jax learned Tuesday.

The driver, Carolyn Simmons, was ticketed by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for failure to obey a traffic control device at a railroad crossing in the July 1 crash.



Simmons was the only person injured in the crash and was treated and released from a hospital Monday. The JTA placed her on a "hold-off" status without pay until it is determined if she violated safety guidelines.

The I-TEAM has learned that Simmons has been involved in more than a dozen crashes in her 20-year career with JTA. Her personnel file reflects rule violations dating back to 2000, and in 2011, supervisors suspended Simmons for 15 days for getting into three preventable collisions or incidents within two years.

After a 2006 incident, supervisors wrote “This is the operator's eighth accident" since she started.

The records show Simmons was not at fault for most of the crashes listed in her file, but many of them were listed as preventable.

The JTA warned the driver three times in 2003-04 that she was close to a suspension over attendance issues. In 2012, she was pulled off driving because of missing too many days of work, but the union asked that she be compensated for her time off.

Simmons was the second driver fired by JTA this month after an accident. In early June, 50-year-old Jeanie Rozar became entangled as she got off a bus in Mayport, was run over by the vehicle and died.

JTA also said these two and two other incidents in recent weeks are under investigation. It is also re-evaluating policies about railroad crossings, particularly those with unique characteristics, such as the one on McDuff Avenue, to determine what changes may need to be made.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.