Jury convicts man in shooting death of teenage girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It took a Duval County jury about 75 minutes to find Bryan Goggins guilty Saturday of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Goggins, 27, was convicted in the 2016 shooting death of 14-year-old Tamia Sanders and the wounding of three adults. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it happened after a small party in Brentwood.

According to her family, though, Sanders was walking out of her home, where a group of people was gathered outside, when she was shot and three other people were also hit by gunfire.

Goggins represented himself at the trial, which began Tuesday. A sentencing hearing has been set for Dec. 9.

