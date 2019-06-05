Man arrested after deadly shooting of 7-year-old enters guilty plea

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Abrion Price, a man arrested after the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl in August 2018, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder, according to court documents.

Price is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Aug. 5. He faces 10 years to life in prison.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Heidy Villanueva was killed after she was hit by a bullet during an exchange of gunfire at a Westside strip mall.

The child's father told News4Jax he was in the car with Heidy and a younger child when the bullet entered the vehicle. He said Heidy died in his arms.

Edward Garcia, Stanley Harris, Kezia Holmes and Trevonte Phoenix were also arrested after Heidy's death. Garcia was charged with being an accessory after the fact and pleaded guilty. Phoenix pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.

Harris and Holmes have not entered pleas. Harris was charged with third-degree murder. Holmes was charged with tampering with evidence.

