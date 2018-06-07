Man charged in weekend shooting death of Jacksonville mother

Javarius Jackson appeared in court Thursday morning to face a murder charge in the June 3 shooting death of 38-year-old Danica Odoms, a mother found shot multiple times in Northwest Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a Jacksonville mother less than a mile from UF Health over the weekend.

Javarius Jackson, 21, was arrested Wednesday night on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of Danica Odoms.

A judge ordered Jackson to be held without bond when he appeared in court Thursday morning. He's also charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and resisting without violence.

Officers answering a shooting call near West 13th and Janette streets about 4 p.m. Saturday found Odoms, 38, shot multiple times.

She was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, but she did not survive.

It was an emotional day in court for the victim's family. During an outburst, Odoms' mother indicated her daughter was killed over a $20 debt.

"My daughter left her three-year-old behind. ... She asks about her mama every day and there ain't nothing I can do," said Brenda Odoms.

Duval County court records show Jackson previously served jail time after pleading no contest to misdemeanor marijuana possession in November 2015.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on June 26.

