Man charged with murder in deadly Harborview shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday evening in the Harborview neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Michael Brown, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Rodriguez Campbell, 28, was found dead about 10 p.m. Monday in the front yard of a home on Clyde Drive, police said.

According to an arrest report, Brown told police that Campbell had been threatening him and he came home to find Campbell already there. Police said there was an argument that got physical, with both men grabbing each other. The two men separated, and Brown pulled a gun and shot Campbell several times in the chest, in front of witnesses, according to the arrest report.

Brown was booked into the Duval County jail Tuesday and ordered held on $1 million bond, online jail records show.

