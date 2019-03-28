1 arrested after 3 Jacksonville killings in 48 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified three men who were killed over a 48-hour period and announced an arrest in a man's shooting death.

According to investigators, the body of Malik Riley, 22, was found in a car Monday night behind an apartment complex near Boulevard and West 26th Street in Brentwood. Foul play was suspected in his death.

As of Wednesday, no arrests in Riley's death were announced by police. The cause of death was undetermined.

Rodriguez Campbell, 28, was found shot to death Monday night in the front yard of a home on Clyde Drive, police said. On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office revealed that an arrest was made after his death, but the person apprehended was not identified.

On Sunday afternoon, Rashad Dazel, 21, was shot and killed outside a convenience store near the intersection of West Beaver and St. Clair streets. As of Wednesday, an arrest in his death was not announced.

All three deaths were being investigated as murder, JSO said.

Anyone with information on the deadly shootings that could help the Sheriff's Office can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

