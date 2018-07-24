Man sought in connection with Jacksonville murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of a man sought in connection with a recent murder investigation.

In a news release, the Sheriff's Office said police want to speak with the man, whom they believe may have information about an unspecified murder case.

A series of images accompanying the release show the unnamed man at a convenience store, a fast food restaurant and outside a gas station.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office by calling (904) 630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

