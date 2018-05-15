Police: Man shot in parking lot of Jacksonville Walmart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 2:30 p.m. to the shooting outside the store on 103rd Street, just east of Interstate 295.

Police said the man who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At last check, a Walmart manager said, a section of the parking lot was blocked around where the shooting occurred, but the store remains open.

There's no information about what led to the gunfire. Detectives will be working to get surveillance video from the store.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

