Police investigate 3 Jacksonville shootings that happened hours apart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are working three shooting investigations in Jacksonville. The shootings happened just hours apart Saturday.

The first shooting occurred on the Westside. A woman in her 40s was found shot dead just outside of a home on Rusty Lakes Lane, near Normandy Boulevard.

News4Jax spoke with a neighbor hours after the shooting.

"It was 10:30 or 11 this morning, and I was actually taking care of my service dogs and I heard a pop -- two," Kathleen Skaggs said. "With my history of being military and my late husband being military, it was something I was used to.​"

The second crime scene Saturday was on the Northside near Ribault River. A man was shot dead on Ken Knight Drive in an apparent drive-by.

Tensions ran high on the scene of the third shooting of the day. Police responded to Matthew Street near Wilson Boulevard in Sweetwater, also on the Westside, where police said two men were shot outside of an "at home" barbershop. One man died at the scene, and the other is expected to be OK.

Police called in a backup team to help investigate.

"We don't expect it, and we don't hope it, of course," Sgt. Adam Blinn said. "It's a responsibility that we have with our unit."

Police need the public's help regarding information for the shooting on Matthew Street. Anyone who may know what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

