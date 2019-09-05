Teenager is 6th person shot in Jacksonville in 24 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A teenager was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in an Arlington neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The teen is the sixth person shot in Jacksonville in the past 24 hours.

The Sheriff's Office said the teen was shot in a vehicle, and it's believed drugs were involved. The scene was on Tula Drive just west of Rogero Road.

The teen, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers said they were looking for two men, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s. They did not have a description of the men, but they were seen leaving the area in a red car.

On Wednesday, as Hurricane Dorian was moving away from Florida, a man was found shot at an Amoco gas station in Arlington and later died from his injuries. Not long after, News4Jax learned of a quadruple shooting in Jacksonville's North Shore neighborhood.

A young person was among the four people injured in the quadruple shooting. All four people were expected to survive.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.