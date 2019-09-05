Young person wounded in Jacksonville quadruple shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four people including a young person were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on West 62nd Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Vermillion Street. The four victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff's Office did not identify any of the four victims. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 630-0500. To anonymously report a tip to Crime Stoppers, call 866-845-TIPS or submit a tip at FCCrimestoppers.com or via the P3 Tips app.

