Police: 2 shot in exchange of gunfire in Durkeeville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot during an exchange of gunfire late Friday morning in the Durkeeville neighborhood, prompting a lockdown at nearby Stanton College Preparatory School, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

According to police, ShotSpotter detected five gunshots about 11:30 a.m. at West 16th Street and Myrtle Avenue from what was believed to have been an exchange of gunfire.

Police said two men were taken to UF Health hospital in private cars. It's uncertain how bad their injuries are, which police said will determine how soon they can be interviewed.

According to the Sheriff's Office, there are no outstanding suspects and it's unknown what the altercation was about. Detectives will be looking to see whether there's any surveillance video.

Sky 4 aerials showed several officers at two separate crime scenes in the neighborhood. Crime scene tape was set up in two areas, and a Duval County School Board police car was at one of the scenes.

Stanton College Preparatory School, located just three blocks away, was placed under a code red lockdown. A Duval County Public Schools spokeswoman said the students are safe and the lockdown is precautionary. Parents were asked to not come to the school because of police activity in the area.

By 1 p.m. the lockdown reduced to a code yellow, which allows classroom activity to continue but limits movement within the school.

There was never any threat to Stanton, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

This was the first of three shootings reported Friday in Jacksonville. Police said a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near Tallyrand, and another person was shot on the city's Southside.

