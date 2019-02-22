Jacksonville police search for white car after teen shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for a white car after a teenage boy was shot Friday afternoon outside a home near the Tallyrand neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 1:40 p.m. on Bridier Street, just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Police said they found a 16-year-old boy, who had been shot, in the street. The teen was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said they believe it was an isolated incident, but said they are looking for a white Nissan Altima.

This was the third shooting reported Friday in Jacksonville. Police said two men were shot in an exchange of gunfire late Friday morning in the Durkeeville neighborhood, and one person was shot several hours later on the city's Southside.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.