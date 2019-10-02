Residents concerned about speeding along road in Lakewood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The day after a woman was struck by a car and seriously injured while crossing a street in the Lakewood neighborhood, News4Jax was been contacted by several people who said speeding is a problem along the road.

Family of 54-year-old April Robinson said she was going to a doctor’s appointment Monday morning when she was hit by a car in front of a bus stop on St. Augustine Road, just a couple of blocks south of Emerson Street.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing and police have not said whether speed was a factor. But people who live in the area and who know Robinson (pictured) said pedestrians are always at risk of being hit by speeding cars.

Glenn Kierc Jr. said he went outside after he heard the crash that sent his friend, Robinson, to the hospital.

"I thought she was dead," he said.

RELATED: Woman, 54, suffers serious injuries in pedestrian-vehicle crash

Police said the woman was hit shortly before 7 a.m. Monday by a sedan heading south on St. Augustine Road near Brewster Road and then taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Robinson's family and friends said she was trying to get to the bus stop. There are no lined crosswalks in the area and several people said speeding traffic has always been a problem.

“It is cars speeding through here all the time," Kierc said. "All the time.”

The speed limit near the bus stop is 35 mph. On Tuesday, News4Jax used a radar and clocked vehicles traveling as fast as 53 mph.

Kierc said people who are speeding along that area of the road should seriously consider the people who are simply trying to get to this bus stop.

"At the end of the day, there are lives in jeopardy. It’s not that serious," Kierc said.

As of Tuesday, according to family members, Robinson remained in critical condition and was not showing any signs of improvement.

