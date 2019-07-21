Searching for 4 teenagers who escaped Juvenile Justice lockup

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently working an incident involving four escaped inmates from a Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility on Lannie Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Authorities are searching for four teenage inmates who escaped Saturday night from a Juvenile Justice detention center on Jacksonville's Northside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was notified at 11 p.m. that the four had staged a fight in their dorm room at the Jacksonville Youth Academy on Lannie Road, attacked staff who entered to stop the fight, then pushed buttons to unlock the front door. One of the inmates dumped a staff member’s purse onto the floor and stole her keys and took a staff member’s issued cellphone.

Police responded and could not locate the teenagers. They believe they left in the staff member's bronze, four-door Infiniti with Florida tag LANE19.

Police are looking for these four fugitives:

Tajah Bing - black male, 16, from Osceola County. He's 5 feet, 10 inches tall weighing 140 pounds

Charges: lewd & lascivious on a victim less than 12 years old

Davionne Baldwin - black male, 17, from Jacksonville. He's 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds

Charges: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, violation of probation

Tyjuan Monroe - black male, 16, from Jacksonville. He's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds

Charges: robbery with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle

Marcus Ledbetter - black male, 17, 5 feet, 5 inches tall weighing 140 pounds

Charge: Burglary

If you see these inmates call 911. Anyone who has any information in reference to these escaped inmates is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.

