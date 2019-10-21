Shots fired, cars wrecked in Riverside gun battle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Neighbors say they're shaken up after people in two cars shot at each other, crashed into several vehicles and ran.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, it happened Friday around 4:15 p.m. Investigators said four people in two vehicles opened fire on each other near St. Vincent’s Hospital on Riverside Avenue near the intersection of Barr Street.

The crime scene spanned all the way to the Five Points neighborhood and down to King Street, with shell casings scattered throughout. Officers said the cars crashed into several vehicles and the men got out and ran near Herschel and Goodwin streets.

The Sheriff's Office said patrol units called for the K-9 unit and the helicopter. A neighbor chased one of the men. That man hopped into a backyard, according to Tammie Remar, a witness.

“I came outside on our porch and saw the crash but then I heard something over here in our garbage cans. I heard something thrown in our garbage can, and it ended up being the handgun," Remar said.

It was startling for parents like Mollie Heard, who was in Riverside with her 6-month-old son.

“It’s pretty surprising,” Heard said. "This is a quiet area. I ride the bus here to and from and nobody’s ever bothered us.”

Police said there were at least four people involved. One person was arrested after officers chased him near a grocery store. Investigators said police found a gun on him. Two others were detained later but it's unclear if they’re connected.

A spokesman for the St. Vincent's said it did not affect operations at the hospital. St. Vincent’s is guarded by off-duty officers.

News4Jax has requested the incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

