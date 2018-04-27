State to seek death penalty in Baldwin woman's murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - State Attorney Melissa Nelson intends to seek the death penalty for the man charged in the stabbing death of a Baldwin mother, according to Duval County court records.

Dennis Mixon, 59, was indicted on first-degree murder last week in the killing of Nikki Redden, whose body was found lying on the side of a dead-end road in an industrial complex in Baldwin in May 2016.

Mixon, who has been serving a seven-year sentence for car theft and other charges, was transferred back from a Florida prison to the Duval County jail April 20.

He also faces a charge of second-degree arson in the case after someone's car was torched, according to a copy of the indictment.

Redden's sister told News4Jax her sibling is survived by two young children.

Court and corrections records show Mixon has been in prison 11 times over the past 40 years.

