Man moved from prison to Duval County jail to face murder charge

BALDWIN, Fla. - A man indicted for murder last week in the 2016 death of a Baldwin woman has been returned from a Florida prison to the Duval County jail to stand trial.

Dennis Mixon, 59, was serving a seven-year prison sentence for car theft and other charges when Jacksonville homicide detectives and the State Attorney's Office came developed enough evidence to convince the grand jury to charge him with first-degree murder and second-degree arson.

Nikki Redden's body was found by the side of a dead-end road in an industrial complex off in Baldwin in May 2016. Redden's sister said she was the mother of two young children.

Mixon has been in prison 11 times in the past 40 years.

