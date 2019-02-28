Vigil held for teen killed in shooting at Hilltop Village Apartments

A memorial site has been set up for 16-year-old Adrian Gainer Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A vigil was held Wednesday for a teenage boy killed in a shooting Monday afternoon at the Hilltop Village Apartments.

Family members said they do not believe Adrian Gainer Jr., 16, was the intended target of the shooting. They said he did not live at the complex, but had gone there to visit a friend.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a 911 call about the shooting came in just before 3 p.m. Monday. Responding officers found the body of the teen lying in a parking lot of the apartment complex.

According to Musser, the teen was shot at least once and died at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Family members said Gainer was employed at a Jacksonville McDonald's and was a student at Grand Park High School.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.