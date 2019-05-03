Westside internet cafe robbed by 2 masked gunmen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An internet cafe on the Westside was robbed early Friday morning by two gunmen.

The armed robbery happened about 4:30 a.m. at the Wilson Arcade on Wilson Boulevard, off of Blanding Boulevard.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report, two men wearing masks took cellphones from two employees, ordered one of those employees to open the cash register and the game machines, and took money from them.

They also ordered a man playing one of the machines to throw his phone in the trash before they took off, the police report shows.

No injuries were reported.

It appears police viewed surveillance video of the holdup.

Friday's robbery was the second time this week Jacksonville police were called to a game room. On Wednesday night, according to the Sheriff's Office, a customer was shot and killed while trying to stop a robbery at the Dream Arcade on Edgewood Avenue North in the Biltmore neighborhood.

