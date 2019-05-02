Deadly shooting is latest black eye for internet cafes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who was shot and killed while attempting to stop a robbery at an internet cafe is the latest victim in a plague of violence reported at sweepstakes centers.

On Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was still searching for the shooter who killed a customer Wednesday at the Dream Arcade on Edgewood Avenue North in the Biltmore neighborhood. Investigators said the man tried to intervene.

In March 2018, Raymond Dixon, 23, and Raheem Prather, 28, were shot and killed by a security guard during a holdup at Spin City Sweepstakes Internet Cafe on Beach Boulevard. Investigators said Dixon and Prather were both attempting to rob the arcade.

In December 2018, Timothy King, 26, was shot and wounded by a security guard. Investigators said he was attempting to rob the Cyber Spot game room on 103rd Street.

In January, the Sheriff's Office said Lawrence Hall robbed the Lucky Charms Arcade on Mayport Road. It led to a carjacking, high-speed chase and crash that resulted in the death of an 84-year-old man.

Neighbors who live near the Dream Arcade, like Jasmine Allen, are frustrated after Wednesday night's deadly shooting.

"It's unfortunate that man got hit in the crossfire in regard to just trying to be a good Samaritan. It's sad, it really is," Allen said. "God willing, I hope whoever did it gets caught."

News4Jax visited other internet cafes around Jacksonville. In addition to security guards, some have doors that remain locked during business hours.

Workers at the Copacabana internet cafe on Normandy Boulevard said they've had few issues with crime.

"We've got cameras. People are watching," said Patrice Quinn who has worked at Copacabana for seven years. "It's fun. Good atmosphere."

Quinn said a neighboring game room, which is under the same ownership, had a robbery that was foiled a few years ago. She said in that case, the robbers were caught.

The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville sent a letter to the City Council asking it to limit the number of internet cafes in a certain area and to provide better security.

