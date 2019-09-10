Woman, 94, dies after being hit by car in KFC parking lot, friends say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 94-year-old Northside woman died Monday after being struck by a car Sunday in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, according to friends.

Ruth Long loved all things aviation and even parachuted from a plane when she was 80 years old.

News4Jax was told that Long (seen in a photo provided by Perrie Coker) had just left church when the accident occurred in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken off Dunn Avenue.

"If she's not in heaven, nobody's in heaven because she was a fine Christian lady," said a friend, Steve Long, who is a member of Highlands Baptist Church.

According to friends and witnesses, Long drove to the restaurant as she did every Sunday after church, parked in a handicapped spot and after she got out her car, a woman backed into her with her own vehicle. Long, who was using a walker, was knocked to the ground and died 22 hours later, friends said.

"I was sick all day yesterday thinking about it," Steve Long said. "I'm sick about it now. I haven't got over it yet."

Right after the accident, according to witnesses, Long complained about pain in her shoulder and told them she wanted to go home, but what they didn't know is that she was bleeding internally. Witnesses confirmed to News4Jax that the driver of the vehicle was cooperative and stayed at the scene.

Friends said Long had a love for air shows and flying. In a photo provided by Perrie Coker, she can be seen with one of the oldest pilots in the Blue Angels, who is wearing a red sweater.

They also said she sang solos in the choir, sitting in one spot in the choir stand at the Highlands Baptist Church every Sunday. Long is being remembered for her voice, her remarkable memory and her love for God.

Long's friends said the church service this Sunday will be difficult without her presence.

"It's going to be sad -- a void -- because we know where she sits and, like I said, you can't find a better person," Steve Long said. "She's in heaven right now, so we don't have to worry about that. We just miss her down here."

When asked about the accident, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spokesperson said there was a similar fatality.

"Originally, the victim was transported by JFRD (Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department) with non-life-threatening injuries," the spokesperson wrote in an email Monday night. "This is the 117th traffic fatality in Duval County this year."

News4Jax has requested the report on Sunday's crash in the restaurant parking lot, but had not received it from the Sheriff's Office as of Tuesday afternoon.

Funeral plans for Long have not yet been announced.

