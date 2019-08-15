New Diesel Barbershop now open in Deerwood

A new barber shop has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition to Deerwood, called Diesel Barbershop, is located at 5016 Gate Parkway, Unit 4.

Diesel Barbershop is a nationwide chain of barbershops offering gentlemen's hair and facial care services in a space that's catered to men, with vintage video games, personal television and local craft beers from Bold City Brewery. Personal care services include haircuts, hot towel shaves, shoulder massages and beard trims. Check out the full list of services here.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Anthony M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 10, wrote, "First time there today, and it was amazing! Everyone is helpful and friendly. The atmosphere was great!"

Yelper Redner S. added, "This spot is so legit! As soon as I walked through the doors, the staff was very warm and inviting. This barbershop has a really cool and trendy vibe ... The full service package included the cut, shampoo, massage and the works. It was mad good. I left this spot feeling clean and like a brand new person."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Diesel Barbershop is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday.

