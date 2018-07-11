Man, 66, could still face death penalty if convicted in cold case murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite his age and infirmity, a 66-year-old man could still face the death penalty in the cold case murder of a 10-year-old girl -- if he is convicted.

James Leon Jackson is charged in the 1984 rape and murder of Tammy Welch.

Jackson was considered a suspect all along but wasn’t charged until 2013.

In 2016, Jackson’s lawyers filed a motion to block the state attorney's office from seeking the death penalty, per the U.S. Supreme Court's Hurst ruling.

At a hearing Tuesday, the judge denied that motion.

Other motions to preclude the death penalty are pending, and Jackson’s lawyers now want a psychiatric evaluation done.

Jackson’s trial is set for the end of the month.

