Man arrested, charged with murder in Mixon Town shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested after a deadly shooting in the Mixon Town area of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Shawn Smith, 33, of Jacksonville, was charged with murder, according to JSO records. A judge ordered him held on no bond after the death of Demetrius Portee, 35, who was shot Friday on Orion Street.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Smith was arrested hours after the shooting when an officer with the Atlantic Beach Police Department spotted Smith with a woman at a Dunkin Donuts. The woman was said to be a witness.

Investigators said Smith was driving a gray Toyota, which had been driven off a bridge on State Road A1A and into the water. Afterward, Smith walked into the Dunkin Donuts with the woman and asked a clerk to call 911.

The car was pulled from the water just south of the Mayport Ferry terminal by JSO's dive team.

It wasn't clear what led to the shooting, police said. In addition to murder, Smith was also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

Smith was scheduled to make his next court appearance on Oct. 22.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.