Man charged with murder during Gate station robbery

Jebre Cook appears in court Dec. 30 on charges of armed robbery and burglary.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man arrested last week in connection with an armed robbery of a Gate station on Atlantic Boulevard last month was charged Thursday with killing a clerk during a holdup at a second Gate station.

Jebre Cook was arrested in the fatal shooting of Martin Hower, who was shot before dawn Dec. 15 at the Gate Station on Merrill Road. That holdup took place minutes before the Atlantic Boulevard store was robbed.

Hower was taken to a hospital, where he died. He was 55 years old.

Jacksonville police said Cook has admitted to the robbery and murder.

Cook was arrested Dec. 30 at an apartment complex on Arlington Expressway.

Charges of murder and armed robbery were added to the previous armed robbery charge. He is being held without bond.

A regular customer at the station said Hower had worked there for 15 years.

Gate President John Peyton lamented the loss of Hower in a statement in which he described Hower as a "shining example of a dedicated and caring co-worker, employee and friend."

"The loss is immeasurable for us and for the countess customers who have made conversations with Martin a part of their regular routines. We are mourning this tragic passing and we are in prayer for his loved ones and friends, many of whom he worked alongside every day. We continue to assist JSO in every way possible to ensure the suspect is brought to justice."

Records show Cook was arrested in Escambia County once in 2016 on a battery charge. He was arrested again in 2017 on suspicion of a probation violation.

