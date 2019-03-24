Man shot, killed at Speedway gas station on Beaver Street, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed just outside the Speedway gas station around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Jacksonville homicide detectives said the man was killed near the corner of Beaver and St. Clair streets.

Police are looking for a dark gray,4-door Nissan with silver rims that has recent repair work near the rear tire panel of the car. detectives said there were several black men in the car.

There were several people at the gas station at the time of the shooting and detectives said they are interviewing several witnesses.

Investigators are trying to determine if just one person or several opened fire at the victim.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is the second shooting at the gas station this weekend. Another man was shot at an Arlington gas station around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, but he's expected to survive his wounds.

