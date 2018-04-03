Man shot to death in car at Westside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found shot to death in a car Tuesday morning at the Jacksonville Heights Apartments on 103rd Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to the complex 8:30 a.m. and the victim was found in a vehicle near the back of the property. Homicide detectives didn't know when man was shot or how long he had been there when he was found.

The man's name and other details were not immediately available. Detectives are looking for witnesses who might have heard gunfire or seen something.

Anyone with information that could help find the gunman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

